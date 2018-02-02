Cardi B Fans Want Logan Paul To Keep Her Name Out Of His Mouth

A word of caution from Cardi B fans to Logan Paul: Do not compare yourself to the "Bodak Yellow" rapper.
As uncovered by Buzzfeed, fans are losing it in the comments section of one of Cardi B's Instagram posts. The reason? A particular comment from Paul, who likened the fall out of him posting a video of a person who died by suicide to YouTube to Cardi B having haters.
Yikes.
Cardi, who recently performed at the Grammys with her "Finesse" collaborator Bruno Mars, posted an Instagram pic from the red carpet with this caption:
"They trinna crucify me like they did Christ."
Advertisement
Though it's unclear what Cardi was specifically referring to, fans noticed that disgraced YouTuber Paul made the caption all about himself. He wrote:
"lawlz u telling me."
The comment seemingly refers to the backlash Paul has received ever since posting a vlog of his visit to Japan's Aokigahara Forest. There, he found the body of a person who had recently died by suicide. He then edited and posted the video for his millions of viewers to see. Many saw the video as shameless and exploitive. Paul stated that he wanted to raise awareness about mental health.
Fans were quick to point out that the Thinning star's casual attitude was perhaps reflective of the fact that he actually had not learned his lesson regarding the controversial vlog, despite posting a suicide awareness video to his YouTube channel and issuing an open apology via Twitter.
"how are you gonna talk like this when you made a whole video about how sorry you were ? Even including survivors of suicide and then your gonna do this bullshit? Get off the Internet man," one commenter wrote.
"he's acting like he doesn't deserve the backlash," added another. "He's unremorseful and yes he's sorry he's losing money and not for what he did."
Another commenter cut right to the chase:
"take a seat and get Cardi’s name out ya mouth. You filmed a dead body you heartless cretin."
Advertisement
If Paul wants to be taken seriously on his apology tour, he may want to stay off Instagram for a while.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
Advertisement