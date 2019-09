These Cardi B Fans Are Taking Their Devotion To The Next Level

Of course, Cardi isn’t the first star to inspire major ink — she joins Ryan Gosling, 2Chainz, and a well of other celebs who have become the subjects of fan tattoos . Last month, fiancé Offset became a member of the inked cult of Cardi by getting her name tattooed on his neck . If it were us gunning for Cardi-inspired ink, we’d have to go with her perfectly pithy tweet : “unbothered, moisturized, in my lane, well-hydrated, flourishing.” It’s good, right? So are a lot of other designs inspired by the rapper, ahead.