These Cardi B Fans Are Taking Their Devotion To The Next Level

I love Cardi B. You love Cardi B. We all love Cardi B. Between her amazing beauty looks, boundless one-liners, refreshing candour, and historic chart-topping hits, she’s permeated just about every aspect of American culture and proved herself a doyenne in the process. But is it enough to show our love for all things Cardi by making memes alone? The answer for super-fans: a resounding hell no. To prove their adoration for the self-professed regular, degular, shmegular girl, devotees are showing their devotion in a more permanent way — by getting tribute tattoos. Among them: bloody shoe and money moves references, naturally.
Of course, Cardi isn’t the first star to inspire major ink — she joins Ryan Gosling, 2Chainz, and a well of other celebs who have become the subjects of fan tattoos. Last month, fiancé Offset became a member of the inked cult of Cardi by getting her name tattooed on his neck. If it were us gunning for Cardi-inspired ink, we’d have to go with her perfectly pithy tweet: “unbothered, moisturised, in my lane, well-hydrated, flourishing.” It’s good, right? So are a lot of other designs inspired by the rapper, ahead.