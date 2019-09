We have some news: 2018 is the year of Cardi B. Anything she does becomes a meme and makes its way across the internet faster than you can say " brrrrp! " Most recently, she appeared on the cover of CR Fashion Book with none other than Zendaya , and the two sat down to interview each other about fame, family, and growing up, and Cardi B wasn't afraid to be honest. She admitted that there are definitely positive things about being famous: "My family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don’t have to worry so much about my future." But there are also aspects she wasn't prepared for.