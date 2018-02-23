Quote Or Lyric: The Cardi B Edition

By now, you should know that Cardi B. is a national treasure. If you weren’t following her on Instagram when she was still stripping full time and venting about it in her downtime, you may have heard her first mixtape, which got rave reviews. Not the mixtape type? You may have seen her as a cast member on VH1’s Love & Hip Hop. And if none of this is ringing a bell, you’ve for sure heard Cardi’s chart smashing single “Bodak Yellow.” As someone who has been following her for years, I can attest to the realness of her glow-up.
Cardi’s rag-to-riches story — one that includes her engagement to Migos member Offset — has captured the attention of everyone from trap music fans to Anna Wintour. And the only thing that outshines what people are calling a Cinderella story is her willingness to still be so raw and candid about the whole experience. She was so nervous at the Grammys she felt butterflies in her vagina. And she’s not afraid to admit that she was much happier before she was famous. Her star power rests primarily in the hilarious ways that she allows herself to be vulnerable for the world to see.
She is responsible for some of this year’s best catchphrases, and you should know them all because they offer a wealth of inspiration, wisdom, and relatability. See if you can figure out which of these Cardi lines are song lyrics or regular-degular things she's said in everyday life. By the time you get to the end, you’ll love Cardi more than ever and have a fresh batch of Instagram captions at the ready.