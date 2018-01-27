Cardi B spent all of 2017 sweeping our hearts away, and if she has her way, she'll be sweeping the 2018 Grammys tomorrow night. The pride of the Bronx is nominated for two Grammy awards: Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song. And like all of us, Cardi B is rooting for Cardi B to win.
The "Bodak Yellow" rapper chatted with the Associated Press about what she's looking forward to most at the Grammys award show. Live performances by Rihanna? Jay-Z? Kesha? Nope, Cardi B is most excited about is "me hopefully winning an award!" Her complete honesty is so refreshing; after all, who wouldn't want to win a Grammy? "That's all I think about, to be honest. I don't think about anyone else except me."
Anyone else she's rooting for? "The Migos winning," she replied, which makes sense, given that she engaged to Migos member Offset. He proposed to her last year in the middle of a live show in Philadelphia, slipping the ultimate engagement ring on her finger to the cheers of thousands. Just one of the many ways that her 2017 ruled.
Still, as deserving as Cardi B is of winning awards, she faces an uphill climb in her quest for a Grammy. Women (particularly women of color) are underrepresented in the Grammys as both nominees and winners; Sesali Bowen notes that Beyoncé herself lost out to white artists for Album of the Year no less than three times. Despite being, well, Beyoncé.
We will be rooting for Cardi B along with the rest of the world. "Bodak Yellow" wasn't just the summer song of 2017: it was a cultural smash hit that proved that rap music could be as universally adored as any other form of music. When grandmas are bopping to "Bodak Yellow" on the NYC subway, it's a sign that Cardi B has truly done something special.
