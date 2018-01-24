How To See Every Performance Of The 2018 Grammy Awards

Don't be surprised if this Sunday's Grammy Awards kick off with a Carpool Karaoke-inspired intro: Star James Corden will play host to the 60th Grammy Awards for the second year running.
The Grammys, which happens close to the end of a saturated awards season, promises a boost of energy with its packed lineup of presenters. Those who are newer to the Grammy stage — including Cardi B and Alessia Cara — will join seasoned performers including Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Sting, Bruno Mars, and Kesha. The nominees are led by Jay-Z, who is up for eight awards, followed by Kendrick Lamar and Mars. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, the artists behind 2017's summer anthem "Despacito," are up for best record of the year, along with Mars, Lamar, Jay-Z, and Childish Gambino.
Unlike the lineup of Hollywood's major awards shows, all of which take place in California, the Grammys are jumping coasts. For the first time in 15 years, the show is returning to New York: It will be held at Madison Square Garden. For pre-show coverage, head to Refinery29's Facebook page where red carpet interviews kick off at 5:30 p.m. The show will start on CBS at 7:30 p.m.
If you don't currently get CBS, you can access the channel by subscribing to by signing up for DirecTV Now ($35/month), YouTube TV ($35/month), or Hulu Live ($39.99/month). Most subscription services offer a free, week-long trial that you can sign up for and cancel before being charged. However, keep in mind that the Oscars are a little over a month away and your free trial won't last that long, so starting a plan might be worth it if you want to catch both.
You can also sign up for CBS All Access (starting at $5.99/month), which lets you watch via phone or through Apple TV, iPad, Roku, Windows 10 device, Chromecast, FireTV, Xbox, or PS4.
