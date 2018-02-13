Welcome To Wakanda: Fashion For The Black Panther Era

And the Black Panther momentum just keeps on building. During New York Fashion Week, a handful designers created bespoke collections inspired by Marvel’s first Black superhero, Black Panther. And like the movie’s L.A. premiere that put every other red carpet to shame, the one-of-a-kind Chromat, Cushnie et Ochs, Fear of God, Ikiré Jones, LaQuan Smith, Sophie Theallet, and Tome looks speak not only to each labels' dedication to empowerment and individualism through fashion, but interpreted different characters and themes from the movie. The outfit will all be auctioned off on Charitybuzz to benefit Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization giving children a fresh start in life, to learn in a safe, protected environment.
The looks came to life on Monday in an immersive display dubbed ‘Welcome to Wakanda.' “Black Panther is visually stunning, from the backdrop of Wakanda to the beautiful, intricate costumes, with technology playing an important role throughout,” Jimmy Pitaro, chairman of Disney consumer products and interactive media, said in a press release. “Each of our partners has taken inspiration from the incredible storytelling, empowering characters and iconic look of the movie, while bringing their own unique aesthetic to the designs.”
Similar to the sentiments Kendrick Lamar, who produced the film, shared with the The Verge (he called Ryan Coogler’s film a “great marriage of art and culture),” there is no better visual representation of what all of these things mean to the culture at-large than this presentation, with its emphasis on diversity. Black designers lead the majority of the charge, recreating what an outfit in Wakanda could, and in this instance, would look like.