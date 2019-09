Welcome To Wakanda: Fashion For The Black Panther Era

And the Black Panther momentum just keeps on building. During New York Fashion Week, a handful designers created bespoke collections inspired by Marvel’s first Black superhero, Black Panther. And like the movie’s L.A. premiere that put every other red carpet to shame, the one-of-a-kind Chromat Cushnie et Ochs , Fear of God, Ikiré Jones, LaQuan Smith, Sophie Theallet, and Tome looks speak not only to each labels' dedication to empowerment and individualism through fashion, but interpreted different characters and themes from the movie. The outfit will all be auctioned off on Charitybuzz to benefit Save the Children, an international humanitarian organization giving children a fresh start in life, to learn in a safe, protected environment.