In 2018, Chromat Has Already Ended The Diversity Conversation

But back to those road trip snacks. Though the role they play in Chromat's fall 2018 collection is still yet to be determined, they did, however, manage to command attention to some pretty useful details that otherwise would've gone unnoticed. Want to sip your energy drink on the go but your hands are full? There's a pocket for that. Want a place to store your Hot Cheetos without crushing them? There's a pocket for that, too. Because apart from the irregular silhouettes of most of the garments, Chromat's latest showing was an innovative and practical take on swim and sportswear.