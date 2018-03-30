Story from Music

A Reminder That You Should Never Cheat On Cardi B

Madison Medeiros
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images
Cardi B just released her new single, "Be Careful," on Friday, and we're starting to think that maybe her "bloody shoes" references on "Bodak Yellow" were less about Christian Louboutins and more about actual human blood.
The track, which will likely appear on her upcoming album, Invasion of Privacy, starts out with Cardi saying that all she's ever wanted is to get married and have a relationship as perfect as Golden State Warrior's all-star Steph Curry and his wife, Ayesha's. (Real talk: Their relationship really is 100% #goals. Only two people so perfect could have raised someone as amazing as Riley.)
But, Cardi's dreams were quickly shattered when she realized that a certain unnamed someone started to "creep and shit."
She goes on to say that she "coulda did what you did to me a few times," but that she's "not that kinda bitch" before issuing a warning: "Be careful of me."
As pointed as the track is, it's not full "Lemonade" or "Before He Cheats" status. There's no talk of taking a bat and destroying an ex's car. Instead, the song is actually kind of heartbreaking because it addresses how his infidelity made her second guess herself and lose some of her self-esteem. At one point, Cardi sings, "You even got me trippin' / You got me lookin' in the mirror different / Thinkin' I'm flawed because you inconsistent."
What kind of monster would do something like that to Belcalis Almanzar? Unfortunately, the answer seems to be her fiancé, Offset, who she openly admitted cheated on her a few times during an interview with Cosmopolitan.
"It's like everybody is coming down my neck like, 'Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem,'" she said. "I don't have low self-esteem…I know I look good. I know I'm rich, I know I'm talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don't got to explain why. I'm not your property. This is my life ... I'm going to take my time, and I'm going to decide on my decision… It’s not right, what he fucking did — but people don't know what I did, 'cause I ain't no angel."
Still, that doesn't explain why she sang the line, "Karma for you is gonna be who you end up with." Unless, is she planning to leave him? Or, is karma the fact that she's going to stay with him and prove that she's a bigger person? What's going on here?!
All I know for sure is that fans seem conflicted.
Everyone is free to either like or hate the track, but if you're on the latter side, might caution you to, well, be careful.
