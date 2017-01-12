Riley Curry Just Proved She Is The CUTEST Baby Baker, Ever

Ry and I baked a cake this evening! ?she did most of the work. We used @foodstirs sweet vanilla cake mix. Organic, non GMO and totally kid friendly! Cream cheese and raspberry for the frosting. She wanted to put raspberries on top for "garnish"... proud mama over here!

A photo posted by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jan 11, 2017 at 9:45pm PST