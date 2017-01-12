Story from Food & Drinks

Riley Curry Just Proved She Is The CUTEST Baby Baker, Ever

Olivia Harrison
Riley curry, daughter of NBA player Steph Curry and cookbook author Ayesha Curry, is not even five-years-old yet and she's already shown a lot of potential for a few different future careers. She could be a comedian because she always manages to make us laugh. Or, a professional dancer, as evidenced by that famous video of her doing the Whip & Nae Nae — I could watch that video on a constant loop for the rest of my life, I love it so much. It turns out, our girl could also one day follow in her mom's footsteps and become a celebrity cook. When you scroll through Ayesha Curry's Instagram — which you obviously do every day because she is a goddess — Riley seems to have already put in plenty of work toward a career as a chef. And, last night, this baby baker made a truly tasty-looking pink cake. Mom, Ayesha, posted a photo of Riley posing with her creation and explained in the caption that her four-year-old had done most of the work on this masterpiece. According to the post, the mother-daughter duo used an organic vanilla cake mix from Foodstir and frosted with a mix of cream cheese and raspberry icing. YUM! We're guessing the organic, GMO-free mix was Ayesha's idea, but those raspberries on top were all Riley's doing. The post made us wish we could take a bite and that one day Riley Curry will have a cooking show, maybe with Luna Legend? Now that would be entertaining television.
