Chrissy Teigen's Baby Is Already A Better Cook Than Us

Chrissy Teigen is passing on her love of food and cooking to her baby daughter, Luna. Yesterday, Teigen shared photos and videos via Snapchat of her sweet little family on their trip to Italy. While there, Teigen and famous hubby John Legend took a cooking class, where they learned how to make pasta from scratch, tomato sauce, and biscotti, all of which looked AMAZING.
Even baby Luna, who is only 3 months old, joined in on the culinary action. Unsurprisingly, she's the most adorable little chef we've ever seen.
One of Teigen's photos showed the couple wearing aprons with little Luna swaddled between them. The caption read, "Making pasta with loons!" Chef Loons snoozed during part of the cooking course, but woke up in time to watch her papa put pasta through a press. Despite the nap break, Luna probably picked up a few pro tips and will soon be cooking circles around the rest of us.
