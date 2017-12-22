When you're done listening to Cardi B's new single "Bartier Cardi," head on over to SZA's new video for "The Weekend." The 4-minute video was directed by none other than Solange Knowles, and it features SZA (née Solána Imani Rowe) in various dreamy urban landscapes. There's SZA strutting on a dance floor in a parking lot. There's SZA leaning off the balcony of a large, industrial-looking building. There's SZA dancing in a red bodysuit in what looks like a construction site. It's all a celebration of SZA, the vocalist who took 2017 by storm with her album Ctrl. It's a nice misdirection from the song itself, which is about a low-commitment relationship. (The main hook reiterates: "My man is my man is your man/Her, this her man too.") The song may be about the man, but this music video is all about SZA.
The video comes on the heels of a host of Grammy nods for the singer. SZA is nominated for several Grammy awards, including Best New Artist, Best R&B Performance (for "The Weekend"), Best R&B Song (for "Supermodel"), Best Urban Contemporary Album, and Best Rap/Sung Performance (for "The Weekend").
This marks the first time SZA has collaborated with Solange, although Solange has publicly declared her admiration for SZA.
"I love Syd and Kehlani and SZA and Kelela and all the new school girls who are out here killing it," Solange said during an acceptance speech at the BET awards.
SZA is already a tastemaker in terms of sound — with this video, it looks like she's officially foraying into the visual form. In July, she told Cosmopolitan that she's looking to move into film as her career progresses.
"I’m just so inspired visually right now, and I feel like this is my prerequisite to get into film and really express myself the way that I want to, with visual art. I’m going to get into film," she said.
She added, "The only thing I can think of right now is how excited I am to work on film and for my songs to be in film." SZA's song "Quicksand" also appeared in the second season of Insecure.
Watch the full video for "The Weekend," below.
