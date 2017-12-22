Cardi B made her next money move: The rapper released her first follow-up single to her reigning hit "Bodak Yellow" Friday, a song titled "Bartier Cardi." The song, which features the rapper 21 Savage, marks a shift in Cardi's career. It's Cardi's first solo move beyond her "Bodak Yellow" superstardom, which makes this debut especially nerve-wracking for fans.
"Bodak Yellow," released in June of this year, is an undeniable smash hit. As the first song by a woman rapper to top the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 19 years, "Bodak Yellow" is officially one of 2017's most important pop culture milestones. Moreover, Cardi B herself is delightfully nontraditional — to borrow her words, the Bronx native went from "regular degular" to a chart-topping artist in the matter of a few years. On top of "Bodak Yellow"'s two Grammy nominations — Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song — Cardi B has become a fashion icon, an Instagram darling, and a beloved celebrity.
But "Bodak Yellow" was only the second solo effort on the behalf of Cardi B, and there was some anxiety that Cardi would be a "one-hit wonder," at least in terms of singles. (The Bronx native has featured on several songs since, including G-Eazy's "No Limit" and her fiancé Offset's "Um Yea.") What if Cardi B, the one genuinely perfect thing to happen in 2017, fell victim to the sophomore slump?
Luckily, that's not the case. Cardi B's infectious style carries over to her newest single, and her fans are delighted. It's a bop! People are already trying to memorize the song.
"I will have Bartier Cardi memorized by the end of the hour," one fan declared on Twitter. (A bit ambitious, but okay.)
Listen to the full song, below.
