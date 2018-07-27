In the past year, we've seen SZA everywhere we turn. Every Instagram story, every Snapchat replay, every charting duet. The SZA movement is one that's not going to stop, and for that, we are grateful. Before the New Jersey native — born Solána Imani Rowe — hit the mainstream scene, the singer was quietly dropping dope EPs for years. But with her breakthrough debut CTRL, Gap and Fenty Beauty campaigns, and much more to come, all eyes will remain on her. And she's giving us plenty to look at.
Click ahead to see why SZA is the beauty icon we all need this year (and the ones after that) and try not to save every photo to your Instagram for future inspiration.