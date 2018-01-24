“I think Gap is a recognizable brand in terms of the energy they possess, and I'm excited to bring back my childhood in a positive way with a positive beacon [that brings back so many good memories],” she says. The new Gap campaign features SZA alongside music, fashion, and cultural heavy-hitters like producer Metro Boomin, singer Claudio Sabrina, and Beyoncé’s makeup artist Sir John, all wearing the collection that celebrates Gap’s iconic logo throughout the years. The new collection, Gap Logo Remix, which pays homage to evolution while still retaining the brand's core aesthetic, in a way reflects SZA’s own attitudes towards getting dressed. “Getting dressed is the one thing that I'm comfortable doing now,” meaning despite the successes, the attention, the Grammy nods, and SNL performances, “I'm still sifting through what's dirty and what's clean.”