The Sneaker Drop Fashion Girls Will LOVE

We've heard murmurings of a JW Anderson and Converse release for quite some time now, but today is the day you can finally get your hands on the just-dropped collab. So what exactly happens when the world of high fashion collides with a street sneaker? To start, five fresh iterations of classic styles like the Chuck 70 silhouette and Thunderbolt, outfitted in a glittery veneer ideal for December. In other words, we just stumbled upon the comfiest party shoes, ever. The unisex styles range from shimmering two-tone high-tops (available in a red and blue combo as well as a black and green option) to rainbow-bright cushioned lace-ups that will instantly jazz up your winter aesthetic. What's more, the price points deliver designer footwear at streetwear dollar signs. Shop the soon-to-sell-out collection ahead — now available at Converse.com, JW Anderson, and select retailers — and keep an eye out for more Converse x JW Anderson styles dropping in 2018.
