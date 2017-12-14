The Brilliant Way Fenty Beauty Is Making Green Lipstick Happen

It's no secret that when Rihanna's Fenty Beauty launched in September, it caused a major commotion in the industry. Not only did she drop a 40-shade range of foundation — one of the most inclusive we've seen — but she also enlisted an army of diverse women to represent it. Now, Rihanna has recruited another famous face to promote her latest lipstick launch — and the match-up couldn't be more perfect.
The new singer-songwriter to join the RiRi beauty fam: SZA. The announcement came on Instagram, alongside the news of Fenty's latest product launch: MatteMoiselle, a line of 14 matte lipsticks. The collection doesn't just boast classic shades of red and nude, but also features more avant-garde options fans might be too scared to try IRL — until SZA put one on, that is.
In the Instagram post, SZA is wearing a camo green lipstick (called Midnight Wasabi) — a shade some people might assume is impossible to pull off. And yet, SZA flawlessly slays the unlikely color. Does this mean we'll all be wearing green lipstick next year? It wouldn't surprise us. And if Rihanna wearing both navy blue and lilac lipsticks last week wasn't enough to convince you to bump your standard matte red from your routine, SZA's look will do the trick.
As expected, Twitter users stood behind SZA's edgy look, swearing that finally the idea of a flattering green lipstick just became a reality.
This is exactly what I envision for the green lipstick https://t.co/oV30WlNgP1— Shonni (@black_bradshaw) December 13, 2017
I never knew I needed green lipstick until now.— ITS UPSETTING ME AND MY HOMEGIRL. (@jo___deci) December 12, 2017
FENTY BEAUTY IS RELEASING A GREEN LIPSTICK YAS RIRI COME THROUGH pic.twitter.com/bl2se9pBYa— Rose? (@Angelina_Sandhu) December 12, 2017
Something tells me a lot folks gone be wearing that green lipstick from fenty once it drops..— deja monet (@dejarealest) December 13, 2017
Rih and SZA taking over the music AND makeup industries with this Fenty Beauty campaign ? pic.twitter.com/dZSCG86U17— Black Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) December 13, 2017
With models Slick Woods, Paloma Elsesser, Duckie Thot, and Halima Aden among the many faces of Fenty Beauty, it only makes sense for SZA to join the pack. After her recent Grammy nominations and Saturday Night Live performance, this just tops the list of accolades proving SZA's having her best year yet.
