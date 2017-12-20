Update: Just when we thought we couldn't take any more of Rihanna's relentless (Instagram) teasing, the Bad Gal graciously sent over all 14 of the MatteMoiselle Plush Matte lipsticks for us to try. So what did we think? Watch the video above to see our unfiltered opinion. (Spoiler alert: They are good.)
This story was originally published on December 12, 2017 at 4:45 p.m.
The only thing Rihanna loves more than a glass of wine al fresco is teasing her up-and-coming Fenty Beauty products on social media. And finally — after a week of sneak peeks — the "Wild Thoughts" singer finally revealed her latest launch. As expected, the innovative line's latest product drop features a brand-new lipstick formula in a feast of Rihanna-approved shades. Of course, you've probably already seen the superstar wearing some on her Instagram.
Five days ago, RiRi posted a photo holding a navy blue lipstick that fans immediately suspected was a new Fenty Beauty launch. Two days later, our suspicions only grew stronger after another two posts featuring bright purple and pink lip looks popped up on Instagram — both tagged to her brand's Instagram. But just when you thought she had to be trolling us, the announcement came:
This afternoon, the beauty maven dropped the news: She's launching a matte lipstick ("14 new #FENTYBEAUTY lipstick shades coming at y’all!!!" the caption read). Unlike her Stunna Lip Paint and Gloss Bomb, the upcoming MatteMoiselle lipsticks are matte, long-wearing formulas that are sure to become party season staples. With 14 shades, this marks the largest lip collection from Fenty since dropping in September. And in true Rihanna fashion, she's offering up colors you definitely don't already own. Yes, those teasers — lilac lip and all — are included in the lineup.
Ever since Fenty Beauty's arrival, RiRi continues to surprise us with new, innovative products almost monthly — and we certainly don't mind. You can get your hands on MatteMoiselle lipsticks starting December 26 at 9 AM EST at Sephora and on the brand's website.
