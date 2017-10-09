A Closer Look At Fenty Beauty's Holiday Collection

Update: It's been well over a month, but every product from Rihanna's Fenty Beauty collection remains on our vanity tables. And they're not going anywhere any time soon — unless it's to make room for the brand's holiday lineup.
The celestial-themed collection includes brand-new lipsticks, glosses, a 14-pan eyeshadow palette, and more. (And yes, every single one has enough glitter for you to shine bright like a diamond.) Click ahead for a closer look at the entire limited-edition Galaxy Collection — dropping October 13 at Sephora and online at Fenty Beauty.
This article was originally published on September 21.
Rihanna's highly-anticipated cosmetics line, Fenty Beauty, came out exactly 14 days ago and has already garnered rave reviews, sell-out status, and beauty tutorials that will make your heart melt. It's been an exciting two weeks and yet, somehow, the icon is already teasing the next release on Instagram. Of course, if we've learned anything about RiRi, it's that she won't quit until she's the baddest in the business. Naturally, it seems like her next step to dominate the beauty world is a follow-up holiday collection — and it's just as good as you think.
Fenty Beauty's launch was special for a few reason, including the fact that it included everything we've been dreaming of in our heads (and more). Think: dual highlighters, an inclusive shade range, and an universal lip gloss. But now, from what we can tell, Fenty Beauty's holiday launch will have even more star power.
It appears from the Instagram post that there will be an eyeshadow palette that's loaded with shimmer and a rainbow of colors (brush included!), more lip gloss, bold lipsticks are being added, and a navy blue liquid liner. But what makes it more Fenty Beauty (and less cheesy holiday gift set) is the holographic casing. It's chic and evergreen enough you can depend on it all year long. Luckily, we don't have to wait too long to add to our wish lists: The entire collections drops at Sephora on October 13.