Rihanna's Favorite Fenty Beauty Tutorial Comes From A 2-Year-Old

The hype over Fenty Beauty has been at an all-time high ever since hitting Sephora two weeks ago. It's easy to see why: The foundation range suits every skin tone , the lip gloss is universally flattering, and the highlighters are so bright, they could stop traffic. In fact, it's one of those highlighters that you'd want to apply to every single high point of your face, collarbone, and shoulders. And it looks like we’re not alone: A 2-year-old makeup prodigy named Samia happens to love the brand and its highlighter so much that she posted a tutorial in which she douses her entire face with the stuff.