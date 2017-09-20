Rihanna's Favorite Fenty Beauty Tutorial Comes From A 2-Year-Old

The hype over Fenty Beauty has been at an all-time high ever since hitting Sephora two weeks ago. It's easy to see why: The foundation range suits every skin tone, the lip gloss is universally flattering, and the highlighters are so bright, they could stop traffic. In fact, it's one of those highlighters that you'd want to apply to every single high point of your face, collarbone, and shoulders. And it looks like we’re not alone: A 2-year-old makeup prodigy named Samia happens to love the brand and its highlighter so much that she posted a tutorial in which she douses her entire face with the stuff.
Advertisement
The video was originally posted to the toddler’s YouTube channel, Samia’s Life. In the video, Samia uses Fenty foundation, lip gloss, contour, and, of course, highlighter in the vibrant gold shade “Trophy Wife.” You can watch all the cuteness in the video below:
Despite it being one of the cutest beauty tutorials on the internet, it also gained a lot of traction after Rihanna herself posted a shortened version to her personal Instagram account, calling it the "best review yet." In just a few days, Samia has become an internet sensation — garnering an impressive 3.7 million views and thousands of positive comments on Rihanna's Instagram post. "The best makeup review of 2017????????," one user wrote. Another commented, "Her highlight poppin' tho. Yaaassss, Samia."
Turns out, Samia is the daughter of YouTube personality LaToya Forever, who boasts 1.3 million loyal YouTube subscribers herself. So, considering how a love of makeup is in the genes, we have a feeling we'll be seeing a lot more makeup tutorials from Samia in the future.
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement