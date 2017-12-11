First came an award-winning range of foundation shades that changed the game. Next, a limited edition holiday collection, including several shades of bright, glittery lipstick. Then, the release of the perfect red lipstick. Suffice it to say, Rihanna has fans eager for the next release from her groundbreaking beauty brand, Fenty Beauty.
As you might expect, every move the star makes is viewed as a potential teaser for new beauty loot — which is exactly why the Internet is freaking out right now over two mystery lip colors that she recently wore on Instagram.
In the first picture, Rihanna poses for a selfie wearing a pigmented, purple lipstick — with fashion to match, of course — with one simple caption: "Ya dig?" At first glance, it might be easy to assume she's asking about the monochromatic look as a whole, but we like to think she's just asking about the lip color.
Following suit, RiRi later posted an image wearing a rad hot pink. The caption? "Candy venom." Could this be the name of this delightfully vivid lip color? It's certainly not one that she's released before — although it does look astonishingly similar to "Gravity," a limited edition lipstick shade Fenty released for the holidays.
But here’s the kicker: She tagged her lips in both images with Fenty Beauty’s Instagram account. That can only mean one thing: More Fenty Beauty lipsticks are coming soon. From the two posts, the colors look like they might be from the same collection. Both are highly pigmented, bright in color, and give off a satin finish. Could it be that RiRi is extending the collection of Fenty Beauty Lip Paints with these bright hues?
We reached out to Fenty Beauty but they're unable to confirm if the lipstick shades are from a future collection — yet. Here’s to hoping that these images are, in fact, teasers for a brand new collection launching shortly after the new year. As they say: new year, new lip color.
