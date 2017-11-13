This Is What Fenty Beauty's New Lipstick Actually Looks Like

Update: If you've been wondering what Rihanna's new red lipstick from Fenty Beauty looks like, allow her to show you. With "Watch n' Learn" aptly playing in the background, the singer gave followers a mini makeup tutorial on Instagram, sharing exactly what the upcoming Stunna Lipstick will look like.
Unsurprisingly the full-coverage color looks damn good on Rihanna herself, which has us even more amped for November 23 — when it drops in Sephora stores for the rest of us.
This story was originally published on November 9.
It's hard to believe that Thanksgiving is around the corner. Before you know it, you'll be seated around your well-decorated table with your loved ones while fighting over politics and that last helping of sweet potato casserole. And then, in the blink of an eye, you'll be scrambling to purchase all of those gifts that you swore you'd have wrapped and ready to go by December 1.
It's that frenzied time of year again: the holidays. But just because you're frazzled doesn't mean you have to look like you are. The key to keeping it together is swiping on a fresh shade of red lipstick (and a little bit of whiskey). We've already given you our guide to holiday lippies, but I think I speak for everyone when I say this stunning new shade from Fenty Beauty deserves to be on the list.
According to Harper's Bazaar, Rihanna's new Stunna Lip Paint has a nice satin finish and is meant to work on all skin tones. This is especially refreshing because everyone knows that shopping for the perfect shade of red is an actual nightmare from hell. Every trip to the makeup counter has me internally screaming, "For the love of God, no, I don't know the difference between blue, pink, and yellow undertones!"
If you're still skeptical about the company's "one red for all" claim, just look at how gorgeous RiRi looks wearing the bold color.
Like they said, "If we came to play it safe, we wouldn't play at all."
Overall, the consensus seems to be that this hue is FIRE. One commenter wrote, "IM SO READDDYYYY." Another summed up all of our feelings by writing, "@badgalriri you are going make me broke! But I am all the way #HereForIt!"
The Stunna Lip Paint will be available on Thanksgiving (November 23), making a jaunt to Sephora a legit excuse to use when/if you need just a little break from your family gatherings.
