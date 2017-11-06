Summer felt a bit like the season of nude lip, don't you think? With Lip Kits reigning over our Instagram explore pages, we got very used to seeing a matte, well-defined pout. And while we still love that look, we're starting to think about how to incorporate more variety into our lipstick routines. A deep berry isn't a revelation for fall, but it still feels refreshing as the weather cools and the group chat conversation turns to holiday plans and parties.
Ahead, shop the prettiest color trends we'll be wearing this season.