Summer felt a bit like the season of nude lip, don't you think? With Lip Kits reigning over our Instagram explore pages, we got very used to seeing a matte, well-defined pout. And while we still love that look, we're starting to think about how to incorporate more variety into our lipstick routines. A deep berry isn't a revelation for autumn (ahem, just like florals for spring ), but it still feels refreshing as the weather cools and the group chat conversation turns to Christmas plans and parties.