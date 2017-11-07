Good news for those without a steady hand or the ability to colour between the lines: kissed, worn-in lipstick is the easiest beauty trend to come out of AW17's catwalk shows.
We saw makeup artists creating blurred lips across shows, starting with Val Garland using MAC at Preen. Taking Lipmix in Red above the Cupid's bow and under the bottom lip, pigment was just as strong on the lips as usual, but a halo of colour was buffed around the mouth with a brush. She finished with some high-shine clear gloss for extra drama. While this was the most literal of all the looks, Lynsey Alexander echoed the theme of Topshop Unique's collection with raver-inspired lips. Using Topshop Beauty's Lip Kit in Crazy Beautiful, Alexander's blurred lip was more wearable and understated; perfect for those applying makeup on-the-go.
Why did we see this trend across the catwalks of AW17? "A red lip in any shade is super alluring, and we see something of it every season," Zoe Taylor, celebrity makeup artist for Chanel, explains. "I feel like it represents a commitment to colour but in a nonchalant way." Perhaps it's a backlash against the precision-perfect lips created with the matte colours popularised by a certain Jenner.
So how can we recreate the look at home? "I love applying lipstick into the centre of the lips with my ring finger and patting outwards." No matter how kissed you make your pout look, it's time to put away the liner and get smudging.
Whether you choose autumnal berries and wines or popping oranges and fuchsias, a faded lip is ideal for party season – it can't mess up halfway through the evening if it was never perfect to begin with.
