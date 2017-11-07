We saw makeup artists creating blurred lips across shows, starting with Val Garland using MAC at Preen. Taking Lipmix in Red above the Cupid's bow and under the bottom lip, pigment was just as strong on the lips as usual, but a halo of colour was buffed around the mouth with a brush. She finished with some high-shine clear gloss for extra drama. While this was the most literal of all the looks, Lynsey Alexander echoed the theme of Topshop Unique's collection with raver-inspired lips. Using Topshop Beauty's Lip Kit in Crazy Beautiful, Alexander's blurred lip was more wearable and understated; perfect for those applying makeup on-the-go.