Good news for those without a steady hand or the ability to color between the lines: just-been-kissed lips are the easiest beauty trend to come out of recent runway shows. Blurred, worn-in lipstick was everywhere, from Preen to Topshop and everything in between.
At each show, the red pigment was just as strong on the lips as usual, but a halo of color was buffed around the mouth with a brush — making the color more wearable and understated; perfect for those applying makeup on-the-go. "A red lip in any shade is super alluring, and we see something of it every season," explains Zoe Taylor, celebrity makeup artist for Chanel. "I feel like it represents a commitment to color but in a nonchalant way." Perhaps it's a backlash against the precision-perfect lips created with the matte colors popularized by a certain Jenner.
So how can we recreate the look at home? "I love applying lipstick into the center of the lips with my ring finger and patting outwards." No matter how kissed you make your pout look, it's time to put away the liner and get smudging. Whether you choose berry and wine colors or popping oranges and fuchsias, a faded lip is ideal for party season – it can't mess up halfway through the evening if it was never perfect to begin with. See a few of our favorite shades for winter, ahead.