Story from Recipes

Bring These Desserts To Thanksgiving & Become Everyone's Favorite Relative

Marshall Bright
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
Photo: Courtesy of My Name is Yeh.
Ah, Thanksgiving. A time to get together with friends and family and be quietly competitive about who brings the best dish. After all, the innuendos and whispered comments around the best way to prepare cranberry sauce and whether or not Aunt Betty's mac and cheese is as good as the mashed potatoes is as much a sport as the post-turkey football viewing.
So, understandably, it can be intimidating to pick a dish to contribute to your family get-together (or even Friendsgiving if you have foodie friends). Never fear: we have eight recipes that will be sure to impress even the most opinionated of relatives.
From show-stopping desserts to contributions appropriate for a sideboard of sweets, there's something here for every get-together – and every sweet tooth.
Related Stories
The Best Vegan Desserts To Make For Thanksgiving
Krispy Kreme's Holiday Doughnuts Are Here
A Thanksgiving Drinking Game

More from Food & Drinks

R29 Original Series