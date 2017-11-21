Bring These Desserts To Thanksgiving & Become Everyone's Favorite Relative

Ah, Thanksgiving. A time to get together with friends and family and be quietly competitive about who brings the best dish. After all, the innuendos and whispered comments around the best way to prepare cranberry sauce and whether or not Aunt Betty's mac and cheese is as good as the mashed potatoes is as much a sport as the post-turkey football viewing.
So, understandably, it can be intimidating to pick a dish to contribute to your family get-together (or even Friendsgiving if you have foodie friends). Never fear: we have eight recipes that will be sure to impress even the most opinionated of relatives.
From show-stopping desserts to contributions appropriate for a sideboard of sweets, there's something here for every get-together – and every sweet tooth.