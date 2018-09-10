Skip navigation!
Cooking Videos
Food News
Butterball Recalls 80,000 Pounds Of Ground Turkey
by
Michelle Santiago Cortés
Food & Drinks
The Eggs Benedict Recipe So Easy, I Made It In A Terrible NYC Kitchen
by
Jessica Chou
Food & Drinks
An All-Nutella Restaurant Has Arrived In New York
by
Sabrina Rojas Weiss
Dedicated Feature
The Simple Cheesy Dip Recipe You NEED At Your Friendsgiving
by
R29 Brand Experiences
Step By Step
Video
I Spent $68 On Groceries This Week — Here's What I Bought
Lucie Fink
Sep 10, 2018
Cooking Tips
Here's How To Make No-Cook, Cold-Weather Meals That Are Still Comforting
Elizabeth Buxton
Dec 1, 2017
Recipes
Bring These Desserts To Thanksgiving & Become Everyone's Favorite Relative
Marshall Bright
Nov 21, 2017
Food Videos
Funnel Cake Ice Cream Sandwiches Are Making Our Childhood Dreams ...
At this point we've pretty much seen it all when it comes to clever food mash-ups. The cronut started the initial hybrid dessert trend, which quickly
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
What It's Like To Work At NYC's Favorite Cookie Dough Bakery
Refinery29's Lucie Fink got a chance to work at New York's most favorite cookie dough store.
by
Lucie Fink
Food & Drinks
For DOVE® Chocolate, Sustainability Has Always Been Key
If you've ever wondered how DOVE Chocolate® makes its silky smooth dark chocolate, we've got the answer. Join Minka Kelly, who you'll recog
by
Rachel Selvin
Food & Drinks
How DOVE® Chocolate Is
Actually
Made
DOVE® is synonymous with the colorfully wrapped PROMISES® we grab off the shelves in supermarkets. But the process to transform Ecuadorian cocoa beans in
by
Rachel Selvin
Food & Drinks
Join Minka Kelly On This BTS Look At DOVE® Chocolate
Refinery29 is proud to partner with DOVE® Chocolate to highlight its bean-to-bar process. Join Minka Kelly, who you'll recognize from classic indie f
by
Rachel Selvin
Food Videos
Katy Perry Had A Cook-Off With Gordon Ramsay
Perry teamed up with Gordon Ramsay for an unexpected cooking competition involving some very of-the-moment ingredients: zucchini noodles and quinoa.
by
Christopher Luu
YouTube Videos
I Ate Pizza For 5 Days Straight & Here's What Happened
Refinery29's Lucie Fink is obsessed with pizza; enough for a 5-day challenge!
by
Lucie Fink
Food & Drinks
How To Make Frushi
Fruity sushi is the best thing since sliced bread (or sliced sashimi).
by
Us
Food & Drinks
How To Make St. Germain & Brut Champagne
This just-sweet-enough punch is perfect for summer sipping.
by
Claire Lower
Food & Drinks
Stop Paying Restaurant Prices For This Meal
Rich, creamy, and oh so easy, carbonara has got to be one of the best pasta dishes ever invented.
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make S’mores Cheesecake
The perfect s'mores recipe for when you just can't make it to a campfire.
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make A PB&J Milkshake
File under: how to eat peanut butter and jelly for every meal.
by
Heather Meldrom
Food & Drinks
How To Make Watermelon Chia Seed Pudding
Make this watermelon chia seed pudding a refreshing breakfast part of your regular summer rotation.
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make Oreo Ice Cream Sandwiches
There's no wrong way to eat an Oreo, but an Oreo ice cream sandwich feels very, very right.
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make Parmesan Pepperoni Pizza Crisps
Because the crispy burnt cheesy parts of the slice are the best bites, anyway.
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make Oreo Cookie Bowls
Why have we been serving ice cream in anything else?
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make Nutella Cake
Two-ingredient cake might just be the best thing that ever happened to us.
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make Greek-Yogurt Pizza Dough
With this pizza dough trick, you’ll be a pie-making pro in no time.
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make BOOZY Watermelon Popsicles
Move over, fruit salad: We’re kicking you up a notch and adding BOOZE. In an effort to spice up our summer, we soaked watermelon slices in some bubbly. T
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make Easy Shakshuka
It's warm, filling, fulfills that pasta craving, and requires basically no ingredients!
by
Erin Cunningham
Food & Drinks
How To Make Cucumber Gimlet Shots
Gin and cucumber is a match made in heaven. These shots are refreshing, light, and best consumed poolside.
by
Claire Lower
Food & Drinks
How To Make A Caviar Hot Dog
Caviar definitely isn’t on my usual shopping list. In fact, this was my first-ever caviar purchase. However, a friend had suggested caviar hot dogs as a
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
Is This The New Cronut?
You know those indecisive baking moments when you absolutely cannot pick between making cookies or brownies? We have those moments often. So we figured the
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make Chocolate Strawberry Shots
These are the easiest to make and the most delicious to consume. Perhaps they will replace the Jell-O shot at your next gathering?
by
Claire Lower
Food & Drinks
How To Make Creamy White Bean & Rosemary Dip
This deliciously simple dip can be served with crackers, veggies, or even as a sandwich spread.
by
Andrea Lynn
Food & Drinks
How To Make Chocolate-Yogurt Filled Phyllo Cups
This two-ingredient, no-bake dessert will be your go-to, no-stress party treat!
by
Jackie Alpers
Food & Drinks
How To Make Chocolate Chip Cookie Butter
Cookie butter is like peanut butter, but it's made with cookies instead of peanuts, so it's obviously way better. It may seem a little counterintuitive to
by
Jackie Alpers
