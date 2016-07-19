How To Make BOOZY Watermelon Popsicles

Boozy Watermelon Popsicles July 19, 2016Move over, fruit salad: We’re kicking you up a notch and adding BOOZE. In an effort to spice up our summer, we soaked watermelon slices in some bubbly. These simple snacks take mere moments to prep, so go ahead and sip on the rest of the Champagne as you wait for these popsicles to chill. Prep Time: 15 Minutes Cook Time: 4 Hours Yield: 6
Ingredients
- 1 small watermelon
- 1 bottle Champagne
- 1 tsp chia seeds
- Fresh lime zest, to taste
- Popsicle sticks
Recipe Instructions
- Slice your watermelon into 1-inch rounds.
- Cut the rounds into 6 even slices.
- Using a knife, make a small hole in the rind at the bottom of each watermelon slice.
- Soak in Champagne for 1 hour.
-
Freeze for 3 hours.
- Insert one popsicle stick through each rind and into the fruit creating a popsicle.
- Top with chia seeds and lime zest.
