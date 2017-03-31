Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Lauren Paige Magenta
Living
The Easiest Way To Keep Your Jeans From Fading
Lily di Costanzo
Mar 31, 2017
Food & Drinks
How To Make Leftover Halloween Candy Bark
Lauren Paige Magenta
Oct 17, 2016
Food & Drinks
How To Make Matcha Dutch Baby Pancakes
Lauren Paige Magenta
Oct 17, 2016
Food & Drinks
How To Make A Spooky Halloween Punch
Halloween Cocktail October 14, 2016 A spooky halloween punch is as easy as adding in a frozen ice hand. Ingredients Latex glove
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make A Pumpkin Keg
Pumpkin Keg October 14, 2016 Been searching for a festive pumpkin carving alternative this year? This Halloween-themed keg has you covered.
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Drink Recipes
The Dessert Drink You'll Love All Fall
Pumpkin Beer Float October 11, 2016 Ingredients 1 bottle pumpkin beer 1 shot vanilla vodka 1 scoop vanilla ice
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts
Pumpkin Spiced Doughnuts September 29, 2016 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice and everything nice -— am I right? We thought there was no
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make No-Bake Chocolate Chip Confetti Fudge
No-Bake Chocolate Chip Confetti Fudge September 26, 2016 This no-bake confetti fudge takes minutes to put together and will satisfy any sweet
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make Cotton Candy Ice Cream
Cotton Candy Ice Cream September 20, 2016 DIY cotton candy ice cream that doesn't require an ice cream maker? Winning!
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
Fall's Most Instagram-Worthy Dessert (& How To Make It!)
S’mores Ice Cream Cone September 20, 2016 S'mores are a messy dessert favorite. But why not skip the sticky situation and enjoy yours in a
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make Galaxy Doughnuts
Galaxy Doughnut September 20, 2016 These out of this world doughnuts are topped with a vanilla galaxy glaze. Yield: Makes 12
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make Watermelon Chia Seed Pudding
Watermelon Chia Pudding July 19, 2016 Make this refreshing breakfast part of your regular summer rotation. Prep Time: 15 Minutes Cook
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make BOOZY Watermelon Popsicles
Boozy Watermelon Popsicles July 19, 2016 Move over, fruit salad: We’re kicking you up a notch and adding BOOZE. In an effort to spice up our
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
How To Make A Caviar Hot Dog
Caviar Hot Dog July 18, 2016 Caviar definitely isn’t on my usual shopping list. In fact, this was my first-ever caviar purchase. However, a
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
Is This The New Cronut?
Cookie Dough Brownies July 15, 2016 You know those indecisive baking moments when you absolutely cannot pick between making cookies or brownies?
by
Lauren Paige Magenta
Food & Drinks
The Best Thing Ever To Happen To Oreo Cookies
There's an old trick that we learned in our elementary-school spelling classes that goes as follows: Dessert has two Ss, because you always want more. And
by
Ava Feuer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted