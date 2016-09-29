How To Make Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

Pumpkin Spiced Doughnuts September 29, 2016'Tis the season for pumpkin spice and everything nice -— am I right? We thought there was no better way to celebrate than with a doughnut!
Ingredients
- 1 box spiced cake mix
- 1 15-oz can pumpkin puree
- Vanilla icing
- Granulated sugar
- 1 cinnamon stick or powdered cinnamon
Recipe Instructions
- In a large bowl, mix spiced cake mix and pumpkin puree.
- Transfer dough to a piping bag (Tip: place piping bag into mason jar for easier filling.)
-
Grease doughnut pan and sprinkle with granulated sugar
Pipe dough into pan.
- Bake at 425°F for 10-12 min.
-
Let cool, ice with vanilla icing, and sprinkle with freshly grated or powdered cinnamon.
