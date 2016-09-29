How To Make Pumpkin Spice Doughnuts

Pumpkin Spiced Doughnuts September 29, 2016
'Tis the season for pumpkin spice and everything nice -— am I right? We thought there was no better way to celebrate than with a doughnut!
Ingredients
  • 1 box spiced cake mix
  • 1 15-oz can pumpkin puree
  • Vanilla icing
  • Granulated sugar
  • 1 cinnamon stick or powdered cinnamon
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, mix spiced cake mix and pumpkin puree.
  2. Transfer dough to a piping bag (Tip: place piping bag into mason jar for easier filling.)
  3. Grease doughnut pan and sprinkle with granulated sugar
    Pipe dough into pan.
  4. Bake at 425°F for 10-12 min.
  5. Let cool, ice with vanilla icing, and sprinkle with freshly grated or powdered cinnamon.
 “Pumpkin
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement
Pumpkin Spice Doughnut Recipe

More from Food & Drinks