Fall's Most Instagram-Worthy Dessert (& How To Make It!)

S’mores Ice Cream Cone September 20, 2016
S'mores are a messy dessert favorite. But why not skip the sticky situation and enjoy yours in a cone?
Ingredients
  • 1 container marshmallow fluff
  • 1 box store-bought ice cream cones
  • 1 bag chocolate chips
  • 1 bag marshmallows
  • 1 box graham crackers
Recipe Instructions
  1. Fill a small bowl with chocolate chips and melt them in the microwave until smooth.
  2. Place a few graham crackers in a sealable plastic bag and crush until crumbly.
  3. Dip the rim of one ice cream cone in melted chocolate and then follow by dipping the in the crumbled graham crackers.
  4. Fill cone with fluff and add a layer of chocolate chips and repeat with a second layer.
  5. Top with three large marshmallows (optional: torch marshmallows until brown and toasty).
