S’mores Ice Cream Cone September 20, 2016S'mores are a messy dessert favorite. But why not skip the sticky situation and enjoy yours in a cone?
Ingredients
- 1 container marshmallow fluff
- 1 box store-bought ice cream cones
- 1 bag chocolate chips
- 1 bag marshmallows
- 1 box graham crackers
Recipe Instructions
- Fill a small bowl with chocolate chips and melt them in the microwave until smooth.
- Place a few graham crackers in a sealable plastic bag and crush until crumbly.
- Dip the rim of one ice cream cone in melted chocolate and then follow by dipping the in the crumbled graham crackers.
- Fill cone with fluff and add a layer of chocolate chips and repeat with a second layer.
- Top with three large marshmallows (optional: torch marshmallows until brown and toasty).
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
