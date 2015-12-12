The Best Thing Ever To Happen To Oreo Cookies

Ava Feuer
There's an old trick that we learned in our elementary-school spelling classes that goes as follows: Dessert has two Ss, because you always want more. And that's exactly what went through our heads when we first got wind of these holiday-ready Oreo Cookie pops. Not only are they practically foolproof — a very important criteria in wanting more of anything — but they're also just the right combination of creative, unexpected, shareable, and of course, chocolaty.

Simply stock up on the four base ingredients, grab a package of popsicle sticks and some basic kitchen supplies, and start dipping and decorating like crazy. We have a feeling you'll like the way this cookie crumbles.

Cookie Pops
​Serves 12

​Ingredients
12 Oreo Cookies
4 oz semisweet baking chocolate, melted
4 oz white baking chocolate, melted
1 tsp vegetable oil, divided in half
Any edible toppings and decorations you like

Instructions

1. Insert a wooden popsicle stick into the filling of each cookie.
​2. Lay cookies on a baking sheet and pop into the freezer for 10 minutes.
3. Mix melted chocolate with oil in two separate bowls — one holding dark chocolate, one holding white chocolate. Begin dunking now-chilled cookies one at a time, ultimately coating 6 in dark chocolate and 6 in white chocolate. Turn each cookie to make sure both sides are evenly coated.
4. Return cookies to lay flat on baking sheet. Sprinkle the toppings of your choice onto the visible side of each cookie pop while chocolate is still melt-y. We used crushed candy canes, sugar pearls, sprinkles, rock sugar, golden stars, and crumbled cookies.
5. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until chocolate coating is firm. Serve and enjoy.
Cookie Pops Recipe
written by Ava Feuer
Executive Produced by Rafael Jimenez; Associate Produced by Kevin Kushner; Stop Motion by Lucie Fink; Styled by Lauren Paige Magenta; Photographed by Jessica Nash; Photographed by Jess Nash.

