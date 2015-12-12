Cookie Pops Recipe

There's an old trick that we learned in our elementary-school spelling classes that goes as follows: Dessert has two Ss, because you always want more. And that's exactly what went through our heads when we first got wind of these holiday-ready Oreo Cookie pops. Not only are they practically foolproof — a very important criteria in wanting more of anything — but they're also just the right combination of creative, unexpected, shareable, and of course, chocolaty.
Simply stock up on the four base ingredients, grab a package of popsicle sticks and some basic kitchen supplies, and start dipping and decorating like crazy. We have a feeling you'll like the way this cookie crumbles.
Cookie Pops
Serves 12
Ingredients
12 Oreo Cookies
4 oz semisweet baking chocolate, melted
4 oz white baking chocolate, melted
1 tsp vegetable oil, divided in half
Any edible toppings and decorations you like
Instructions
1. Insert a wooden popsicle stick into the filling of each cookie.
2. Lay cookies on a baking sheet and pop into the freezer for 10 minutes.
3. Mix melted chocolate with oil in two separate bowls — one holding dark chocolate, one holding white chocolate. Begin dunking now-chilled cookies one at a time, ultimately coating 6 in dark chocolate and 6 in white chocolate. Turn each cookie to make sure both sides are evenly coated.
4. Return cookies to lay flat on baking sheet. Sprinkle the toppings of your choice onto the visible side of each cookie pop while chocolate is still melt-y. We used crushed candy canes, sugar pearls, sprinkles, rock sugar, golden stars, and crumbled cookies.
5. Refrigerate for 30 minutes or until chocolate coating is firm. Serve and enjoy.
