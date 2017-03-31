The Easiest Way To Keep Your Jeans From Fading

Finding truly perfect jeans is rare. So rare, in fact, that when we actually manage to track down a pair that’s both flattering and sweatpants-level comfortable, we stop at nothing to keep them in pristine condition. While the internet has plenty of advice on the matter (much of it conflicting, complicated, and downright suspect), it turns out the key to everlasting denim is as simple as grabbing a bottle of Woolite Darks with Color Renew™ and flipping your pants inside out, pre-spin. This works to prevent your hardware from falling off or causing damage and will help to halt fading in its tracks. See for yourself!
Advertisement