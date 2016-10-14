Story from Food & Drinks

How To Make A Pumpkin Keg

Pumpkin Keg October 14, 2016
Been searching for a festive pumpkin carving alternative this year? This Halloween-themed keg has you covered. Yield: Makes 6 drinks
Ingredients
  • 1 medium size pumpkin
  • Keg Tapping Kit
  • 8 oz spiced rum (Kraken is best)
  • 8 tbsps butter (1 stick)
  • 6 oz water
  • 4 tbsps brown sugar
  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 2 cinnamon sticks
  • 1/2 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1 red apple, sliced
Recipe Instructions
  1. Add the water, butter, brown sugar, nutmeg, cinnamon sticks, and cayenne pepper to a medium-sized pot.
  2. Cook over medium heat for about 10 minutes then remove from heat and set aside. At this point, you can leave this mixture on the stove for a few hours.
  3. Cut the top off of a medium size pumpkin and remove the insides.
  4. Use the keg kit to make a hole in the side of the pumpkin and then lock the tap into place.
  5. When you’re ready to serve,add the rum and red apple slices. Serve with a ladle into small Mason jars or teacups.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
