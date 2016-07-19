How To Make Watermelon Chia Seed Pudding

Lauren Paige Magenta
Watermelon Chia Pudding July 19, 2016
Make this refreshing breakfast part of your regular summer rotation.

 Prep Time: 15 Minutes Cook Time: 4 Hours
Ingredients
  • 4 tbsp chia seeds (set 1 tbsp aside for topping)
  • 1 small watermelon
  • Frozen mango puree, to taste
  • Frozen pineapple puree, to taste
  • 1 kiwi, sliced
Recipe Instructions
  1. Blend fresh watermelon pieces until you have 1 cup of liquid.
  2. Place in a medium bowl and add 3 tbsp of chia seeds, stir.
  3. Set in the fridge for up to four hours.
  4. Top with blended mango and pineapple.
  5. Sprinkle with additional chia seeds.
  6. Garnish with sliced kiwi.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
