How To Make Watermelon Chia Seed Pudding

Watermelon Chia Pudding July 19, 2016Make this refreshing breakfast part of your regular summer rotation.
Prep Time: 15 Minutes Cook Time: 4 Hours
Ingredients
- 4 tbsp chia seeds (set 1 tbsp aside for topping)
- 1 small watermelon
- Frozen mango puree, to taste
- Frozen pineapple puree, to taste
- 1 kiwi, sliced
Recipe Instructions
-
Blend fresh watermelon pieces until you have 1 cup of liquid.
-
Place in a medium bowl and add 3 tbsp of chia seeds, stir.
-
Set in the fridge for up to four hours.
-
Top with blended mango and pineapple.
-
Sprinkle with additional chia seeds.
- Garnish with sliced kiwi.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement