How To Make Leftover Halloween Candy Bark

Halloween Leftover Candy Bark October 14, 2016
Use up all that leftover Halloween candy (if there is any) with this easy candy bark recipe.
Ingredients
  • 2 cups white chocolate
  • Leftover Halloween candy
Recipe Instructions
  1. Melt 2 cups of white chocolate in the microwave. Stop every 30 seconds to stir and continue until melted.
  2. Spread the chocolate into a thin layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
  3. Top with chopped leftover halloween candy.
  4. Refrigerate until solid and break into pieces to serve.
