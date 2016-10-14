Halloween Leftover Candy Bark October 14, 2016Use up all that leftover Halloween candy (if there is any) with this easy candy bark recipe.
Ingredients
- 2 cups white chocolate
- Leftover Halloween candy
Recipe Instructions
- Melt 2 cups of white chocolate in the microwave. Stop every 30 seconds to stir and continue until melted.
- Spread the chocolate into a thin layer on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet.
Top with chopped leftover halloween candy.
- Refrigerate until solid and break into pieces to serve.
