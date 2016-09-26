How To Make No-Bake Chocolate Chip Confetti Fudge

No-Bake Chocolate Chip Confetti Fudge September 26, 2016This no-bake confetti fudge takes minutes to put together and will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Ingredients
- 2 1/4 cup yellow cake mix
- 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp vanilla
- 1 stick unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup whole milk
- 1/4 cup rainbow sprinkles
- 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Recipe Instructions
- In a large bowl, combine cake mix, sugar, and salt.
- Heat butter and milk in microwave for one minute and 30 seconds — or until butter is completely melted
- Mix liquid and dry ingredients together.
- Mix in vanilla and fold in sprinkles and chocolate chips.
- Grease 8X8 square pan and press fudge evenly into pan.
- Top with sprinkles and chocolate chips.
- Refrigerate for approximately 2 hours or until chilled.
