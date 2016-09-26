How To Make No-Bake Chocolate Chip Confetti Fudge

Lauren Paige Magenta
No-Bake Chocolate Chip Confetti Fudge September 26, 2016
This no-bake confetti fudge takes minutes to put together and will satisfy any sweet tooth.
Ingredients
  • 2 1/4 cup yellow cake mix
  • 1 1/2 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp vanilla
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 cup rainbow sprinkles
  • 1/2 cup chocolate chips
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, combine cake mix, sugar, and salt.
  2. Heat butter and milk in microwave for one minute and 30 seconds — or until butter is completely melted
  3. Mix liquid and dry ingredients together.
  4. Mix in vanilla and fold in sprinkles and chocolate chips.
  5. Grease 8X8 square pan and press fudge evenly into pan.
  6. Top with sprinkles and chocolate chips.
  7. Refrigerate for approximately 2 hours or until chilled.
