How To Make Galaxy Doughnuts

Galaxy Doughnut September 20, 2016
These out of this world doughnuts are topped with a vanilla galaxy glaze. Yield: Makes 12 doughnuts
Ingredients
  • 1 box chocolate cake mix
  • 15-oz can pumpkin puree
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 4 cups powdered sugar
  • 4 tbsp store-bought vanilla icing
  • 4 tsp vanilla
  • Food coloring
  • Gold dust and edible glitter
  • Toothpicks
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425.
  2. In a large bowl, mix chocolate cake mix and pumpkin puree (15-oz).
  3. Transfer dough to a piping bag (Tip: place piping bag into mason jar for easier filling.)
  4. Grease doughnut pan and pipe dough into pan.
  5. Bake at 425°F for 10-12 min.
  6. While doughnuts bake, mix 1 cup powdered sugar, 4 tbsp heavy cream and 1 tbsp vanilla until smooth in a medium bowl,.
  7. Mix in 1 tablespoon of icing.
  8. Drop 8 spaced out drops each of black, blue, purple and silver food coloring into mixture (gel or liquid) and use a toothpick to gently swirl the colors.
  9. Repeat steps 1-4, 4 separate times so that every 3 donuts gets a new bowl of glaze
  10. Pour galaxy frosting over cooled doughnuts and top with dust and edible glitter.
