How To Make Galaxy Doughnuts

Galaxy Doughnut September 20, 2016These out of this world doughnuts are topped with a vanilla galaxy glaze. Yield: Makes 12 doughnuts
Ingredients
- 1 box chocolate cake mix
- 15-oz can pumpkin puree
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 4 cups powdered sugar
- 4 tbsp store-bought vanilla icing
- 4 tsp vanilla
- Food coloring
- Gold dust and edible glitter
- Toothpicks
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425.
In a large bowl, mix chocolate cake mix and pumpkin puree (15-oz).
- Transfer dough to a piping bag (Tip: place piping bag into mason jar for easier filling.)
- Grease doughnut pan and pipe dough into pan.
- Bake at 425°F for 10-12 min.
- While doughnuts bake, mix 1 cup powdered sugar, 4 tbsp heavy cream and 1 tbsp vanilla until smooth in a medium bowl,.
- Mix in 1 tablespoon of icing.
- Drop 8 spaced out drops each of black, blue, purple and silver food coloring into mixture (gel or liquid) and use a toothpick to gently swirl the colors.
- Repeat steps 1-4, 4 separate times so that every 3 donuts gets a new bowl of glaze
- Pour galaxy frosting over cooled doughnuts and top with dust and edible glitter.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
