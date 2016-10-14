How To Make Matcha Dutch Baby Pancakes

Matcha Dutch Baby Pancakes October 14, 2016We're skipping the latte and taking matcha to brand new foodie heights — dutch baby pancakes, baby. Yield: Makes 6 slices
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup flour
- 1 tbsp matcha powder
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 3/4 cup milk
- 3 eggs
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 pinch salt
- 3 tbsp unsalted butter
Recipe Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- Preheat 8-inch cast iron on the stove top until hot enough to melt butter.
- Add flour, matcha powder, and sugar to a blender. Blend to combine.
- Add milks, eggs, vanilla, and salt to the blender and blend again to combine.
- Add butter to the hot skillet.
- Pour batter into to the hot, buttered pan and cook in the oven for 20-25 minutes until puffed.
- Top with fresh berries lemon juice and powdered sugar to taste.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement