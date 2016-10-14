How To Make Matcha Dutch Baby Pancakes

Lauren Paige Magenta
Matcha Dutch Baby Pancakes October 14, 2016
We're skipping the latte and taking matcha to brand new foodie heights — dutch baby pancakes, baby. Yield: Makes 6 slices
Ingredients
  • 3/4 cup flour
  • 1 tbsp matcha powder
  • 2 tbsp sugar
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • 1 pinch salt
  • 3 tbsp unsalted butter
Recipe Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425°F.
  2. Preheat 8-inch cast iron on the stove top until hot enough to melt butter.
  3. Add flour, matcha powder, and sugar to a blender. Blend to combine.
  4. Add milks, eggs, vanilla, and salt to the blender and blend again to combine.
  5. Add butter to the hot skillet.
  6. Pour batter into to the hot, buttered pan and cook in the oven for 20-25 minutes until puffed.
  7. Top with fresh berries lemon juice and powdered sugar to taste.
