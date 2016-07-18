How To Make A Caviar Hot Dog

Lauren Paige Magenta
Caviar Hot Dog July 18, 2016
Caviar definitely isn’t on my usual shopping list. In fact, this was my first-ever caviar purchase. However, a friend had suggested caviar hot dogs as a way to elevate the all-American cookout food, and I decided I had to try them. What better way to give the classic hot dog a seriously fancy upgrade? Plus, since hot dogs are budget-friendly, this mashup doesn’t end up costing much more than a typical meal. Prep Time: 5 Minutes Cook Time: 15 Minutes Yield: 1
Ingredients
  • 1 hot dog, we like Hebrew National
  • 1 hot dog bun
  • Ketchup, to taste
  • Mustard, to taste
  • Sauerkraut, to taste
  • Relish, to taste
  • 1 small jar caviar
Recipe Instructions
  1. Set the oven to broil or preheat to 400°F.
  2. Broil hot dog for 15 minutes.
  3. Top with ketchup, mustard, sauerkraut, relish.
  4. Finish off with Caviar to taste.
