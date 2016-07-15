Cookie Dough Brownies July 15, 2016You know those indecisive baking moments when you absolutely cannot pick between making cookies or brownies? We have those moments often. So we figured the best thing to do was combine two of our favorite recipes. Do us a solid and try this cookie dough brownie that we lovingly nicknamed the #brookie. Prep Time: 1 Hour Cook Time: 25 Minutes
Ingredients
- 1 box brownie mix
- 1 bag chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup flour
- 1 cup brown sugar, packed
- 1 tsp plus a few extra dashes vanilla extract
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1 tbsp plus 1 splash soy milk
Recipe Instructions
- Make your favorite boxed brownie mix according to the package instructions. Once baked, let cool. (We followed the moist brownie instructions, but chewy works, too!)
-
In a separate bowl, mix together flour and brown sugar.
- Add ½ the package chocolate chips, cinnamon, and vanilla. Stir to combine.
- Mix in soy milk. A little moisture goes a long way, so use your judgement. If the dough is too sticky, add a little flour; and if you need more moisture, more milk!
- Use your hands to press the dough into a ball. Place the dough into a Ziplock bag (or wrap in plastic wrap) and chill in the fridge until cold (approximately 1 hour).
- On a floured surface (like a cutting board or marble countertop), roll out the chilled dough to match the size of the top of your brownie.
- Melt the rest of the chocolate chips (setting aside a small handful for later) in a glass bowl in the microwave. (Microwave for 30 seconds, stop, stir, and repeat until chocolate is fully melted.)
- Drizzle half the melted chocolate over the top of the brownie and then place the rolled out cookie dough on top.
- Drizzle the rest of the melted chocolate over the cookie dough and sprinkle over the reserved handful of chocolate chips.
