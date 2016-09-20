How To Make Cotton Candy Ice Cream

Cotton Candy Ice Cream September 20, 2016DIY cotton candy ice cream that doesn't require an ice cream maker? Winning!
Ingredients
- 14-oz condensed milk
- 2 cups heavy whipping cream
- 1 tbsp vanilla
- 1 small bottle pink food coloring
- 4 tbsp liquid cotton candy flavoring
- 1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows
Recipe Instructions
- In a large bowl, whip heavy whipping cream (using a hand or stand mixer) until it forms peaks.
- Add in condensed milk and vanilla, mix to combine.
- Separate your liquid mixture into two medium bowls.
- To the first bowl, add 4 tbsp cotton candy flavoring and 8 drops of pink food coloring. Mix until combined.
- To the second bowl, add 12 drops of blue food coloring. Mix until combined.
- Add 3/4 cup mini marshmallows to each bowl. Stir to combine. Spread both colors into 8x8-inch pan, and mix just until you get a tie-dye look. (Over-mixing will lead to purple ice cream!) Freeze for four hours.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
