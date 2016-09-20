How To Make Cotton Candy Ice Cream

Cotton Candy Ice Cream September 20, 2016
DIY cotton candy ice cream that doesn't require an ice cream maker? Winning!
Ingredients
  • 14-oz condensed milk
  • 2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • 1 tbsp vanilla
  • 1 small bottle pink food coloring
  • 4 tbsp liquid cotton candy flavoring
  • 1 1/2 cups mini marshmallows
Recipe Instructions
  1. In a large bowl, whip heavy whipping cream (using a hand or stand mixer) until it forms peaks.
  2. Add in condensed milk and vanilla, mix to combine.
  3. Separate your liquid mixture into two medium bowls.
  4. To the first bowl, add 4 tbsp cotton candy flavoring and 8 drops of pink food coloring. Mix until combined.
  5. To the second bowl, add 12 drops of blue food coloring. Mix until combined.
  6. Add 3/4 cup mini marshmallows to each bowl. Stir to combine. Spread both colors into 8x8-inch pan, and mix just until you get a tie-dye look. (Over-mixing will lead to purple ice cream!) Freeze for four hours.
Cotton Candy Ice Cream Recipe

