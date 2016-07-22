How To Make Oreo Cookie Bowls

Jackie Alpers
Oreo Cookie Bowls
Why have we been serving ice cream in anything else? Yield: Makes 8-10
Ingredients
  • 1 (14.3-oz) package Oreos
  • 1 egg
  • 2 tbsp butter, melted
Recipe Instructions
  1. Combine all of the ingredients in the bowl of a food processor or blender, and pulse until well combined.
  2. Put about 2 tablespoons of batter into the bottom of a silicone jumbo muffin pan or individual silicone muffin cups. Firmly press a second pan or silicone cup on top to create a bowl shape.
  3. Place in oven and bake at 350°F for 12-15 minutes.
  4. Let cool completely before removing the top muffin pan or cup. Serve filled with ice cream.
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
