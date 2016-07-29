Stop Paying Restaurant Prices For This Meal

Jackie Alpers
Spaghetti Carbonara Rich, creamy, and oh so easy, carbonara has got to be one of the best pasta dishes ever invented. Yield: Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
  • 1 lb dry spaghetti
  • 2/3 cup good-quality olive oil
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1/2 thickly sliced, good-quality bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3 large eggs (preferred), or 3/4 cup pasteurized egg product, such as Egg Beaters
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
Recipe Instructions
  1. Fill a large pot or dutch oven 3/4 full with water, (about 4 quarts). Add the salt and bring to a boil.
  2. Add the pasta and cook, stirring frequently, until al dente, 9-11 minutes.
  3. Meanwhile, cook the bacon and garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, until cooked throughout but not too crispy, about 5 minutes. Drain most of the fat from the pan, leaving enough to coat the pasta, about 3 tablespoons.
  4. Drain, but do not rinse the pasta.
  5. Quickly break the eggs into your serving bowl and whisk them with a fork. Throw in the just-drained, piping-hot pasta and mix to coat. The hot pasta will cook the eggs.
  6. Then, toss in the bacon, garlic, and reserved bacon fat.
  7. Stir in parmesan cheese, add salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy.
“Spaghetti
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks