Spaghetti Carbonara Rich, creamy, and oh so easy, carbonara has got to be one of the best pasta dishes ever invented. Yield: Makes 4-6 servings
Ingredients
- 1 lb dry spaghetti
- 2/3 cup good-quality olive oil
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1/2 thickly sliced, good-quality bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces
- 3 large eggs (preferred), or 3/4 cup pasteurized egg product, such as Egg Beaters
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
Recipe Instructions
- Fill a large pot or dutch oven 3/4 full with water, (about 4 quarts). Add the salt and bring to a boil.
- Add the pasta and cook, stirring frequently, until al dente, 9-11 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cook the bacon and garlic in a large saucepan over medium heat, until cooked throughout but not too crispy, about 5 minutes. Drain most of the fat from the pan, leaving enough to coat the pasta, about 3 tablespoons.
- Drain, but do not rinse the pasta.
- Quickly break the eggs into your serving bowl and whisk them with a fork. Throw in the just-drained, piping-hot pasta and mix to coat. The hot pasta will cook the eggs.
- Then, toss in the bacon, garlic, and reserved bacon fat.
- Stir in parmesan cheese, add salt and pepper to taste, and enjoy.
