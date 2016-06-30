How To Make Frushi

Frushi June 30, 2016Fruity sushi is the best thing since sliced bread (or sliced sashimi).
Ingredients
- 1 cup of water
- 1/2 cup of coconut milk
- 1 tbs of vanilla
- 1/3 cup of rinsed rice
- 1 cup of your favorite fruit (e.g. pineapple, blackberries, strawberries, kiwi, grapes, etc.)
- 1/2 of a banana slice
- 1 tbs of soaked chia seeds
- Saran wrap
Recipe Instructions
- Add water, coconut milk, and vanilla to a sauce pan over medium high heat and stir until incorporated.
- Add rice and bring to a boil, then continue to cook on low heat until all water is absorbed.
- Chop fruits.
- Mash banana slice in a medium bowl and stir in chia seeds and cooked rice.
- Roll out rice mixture onto a saran wrap lined surface, topping with chopped fruit.
- Roll saran wrap and rice mixture into cylinder shape and chill until frozen.
- Unwrap saran and slice rice into frushi pieces.
