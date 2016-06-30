How To Make Frushi

Us
Frushi June 30, 2016
Fruity sushi is the best thing since sliced bread (or sliced sashimi).
Ingredients
  • 1 cup of water
  • 1/2 cup of coconut milk
  • 1 tbs of vanilla
  • 1/3 cup of rinsed rice
  • 1 cup of your favorite fruit (e.g. pineapple, blackberries, strawberries, kiwi, grapes, etc.)
  • 1/2 of a banana slice
  • 1 tbs of soaked chia seeds
  • Saran wrap
Recipe Instructions
  1. Add water, coconut milk, and vanilla to a sauce pan over medium high heat and stir until incorporated.
  2. Add rice and bring to a boil, then continue to cook on low heat until all water is absorbed.
  3. Chop fruits.
  4. Mash banana slice in a medium bowl and stir in chia seeds and cooked rice.
  5. Roll out rice mixture onto a saran wrap lined surface, topping with chopped fruit.
  6. Roll saran wrap and rice mixture into cylinder shape and chill until frozen.
  7. Unwrap saran and slice rice into frushi pieces.
“Frushi”
Recipe Generator courtesy of BBQ Island
Advertisement

More from Food & Drinks