Guide To Sushi
Food & Drinks
The Absolute Best Sushi In NYC
by
Marshall Bright
More from Guide To Sushi
Food News
Barack Obama May Have Gotten A Sushi Lesson During A Recent Trip To Hawaii
Olivia Harrison
Nov 29, 2017
Food & Drinks
Watch Kim Cattrall Pay Her Respects To THAT
SATC
Naked Scene
Olivia Harrison
Apr 12, 2017
Food & Drinks
Let's All Eat Gold-Plated Sushi
Michael Hafford
Feb 8, 2017
Food & Drinks
Gordon Ramsay & Jimmy Fallon Tasted The Weirdest Sushi Flavor
We thought we'd seen it all when it comes to odd sushi ingredients. But we've just discovered something that has pumpkin and possibly even Kit Kat sushi
by
Suzannah Weiss
Food & Drinks
Kit Kat Sushi Is Here To Blow Your Mind (& Your Taste Buds)
Kit Kat is testing the theory that anything tastes good wrapped in rice and seaweed. That's why the company is offering a sushi-candy hybrid in Japan,
by
Suzannah Weiss
Food & Drinks
6 Weirdly Awesome, Trendy Sushi Hybrids We Did NOT See Coming
This story was originally published on May 6, 2016. Until recently, we'd really only ever eaten sushi as rolls or hand rolls. But then a restaurant in
by
Zoe Bain
Food & Drinks
Sushi Lovers, There Could Be Something Gross In Your Salmon
Bad news for sushi lovers: HealthDay reports that scientists have confirmed that a tapeworm that normally infects salmon from the Asian Pacific is now
by
Tanya Edwards
Food & Drinks
Feast Your Eyes On This Video Of The World's Fattest Sushi Roll B...
When you're going out to eat with a big group of friends, sushi is always a great option. Most sushi restaurants have a huge selection; you can order
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Grab Your Chopsticks — Here's How To Get FREE Sushi This Thursday
We're crazy about sushi in any form. We mean it — we'll gladly order sushi shaped like doughnuts, or whip up some sweet sushi made with fruit. The only
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
We Know Fall Is Here, Because Pumpkin Sushi Is A Thing
Fall has brought us pumpkin spice lattes, pumpkin Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits, and even pumpkin-flavored edibles, so pumpkin sushi was bound to turn up at
by
Suzannah Weiss
Food & Drinks
How To Make Frushi
Frushi June 30, 2016 Fruity sushi is the best thing since sliced bread (or sliced sashimi). Ingredients 1 cup of water 1/2
by
Us
Food & Drinks
That Isn't Wasabi On Your Sushi
Spicy news, sushi lovers: No longer is artificial crab meat the primary impostor invading our beloved rice-and-seaweed feasts. It turns out, the alleged
by
Cristen Conger
Food & Drinks
Is Donut-Shaped Sushi The Next Instagram Food Craze?
Joining ramen burgers and birthday cake croissants on the list of food combinations that don't seem to belong together but magically do is
by
Suzannah Weiss
Food & Drinks
Watch Blake Shelton Try Sushi For The First Time
Blake Shelton, the successful country singer and television personality (we know him best by the weird finger gesture he always makes on The
by
Olivia Harrison
Food & Drinks
Sushi Burgers Are Instagram's Best Food Mashup Idea
Food mashups are right up there with music mashups as our favorite kinds of mashups. In the past, we've brought you things like the egg waffle cone. Now,
by
Michael Hafford
Los Angeles
This New Sushi Trend Is Kind Of Bizarre
If you're an L.A. resident, Mexican food and sushi likely make up two of your core food groups. But you probably haven't thought about combining the
by
Erin Fitzpatrick
Diet & Nutrition
This Could Be The Future Of Food Safety
Spicy tuna roll fans may want to watch out: In an outbreak that started in May, 62 people have now gotten salmonella infections in the U.S. after eating
by
Sarah Jacoby
Food & Drinks
These Easy Recipes Are SO Much Better Than Takeout
With fans ranging from sorority girls to diehard Jiro fans, sushi has long enjoyed massive popularity stateside. It's the type of food served at swanky
by
Venus Wong
Food & Drinks
Beyond Sushi: Edamame Gets A Much Deserved Upgrade
Every time my husband and I go out for sushi, we order an edamame starter. Since edamame is one of my favorite vegetables, I wanted to find a way to
by
What's Gaby ...
Travel
The Ultimate Destination For Hardcore Sushi Lovers
The first thing we check out in a new city (before hitting the local boutiques or requisite tourist spots): the food — and not just because we're
by
Raquel Laneri
New York
And, The Best NYC Resto Of 2013 Is...
If a piece of raw fish over rice doesn't sound like a dream dish to you, we get it. It's hard to fathom that sushi would be the most sought-after dish
by
Annie Georgia Gre...
Food & Drinks
Josie Maran Spills The Best Sushi Spot In NYC
On a quest for the next big thing in the food industry, sisters Danielle and Laura Kosann have begun the journey with The New Potato. Profiling chefs,
by
The New Potato
Food & Drinks
You're Eating Sushi Wrong
Put the California roll you just ordered for lunch down immediately. Your entire relationship with sushi has been a lie. Chances are you've been casually
by
Hayden Manders
San Francisco
The 10 Most Crazy & Creative Sushi Rolls In S.F. — Chop, Chop!
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on March 18.] Living close to the Bay has its perks — year-round scrumptious seafood undeniably being one
by
Jessica Velez
Chicago
Like Ping-Pong & Sushi? Then You’ll Love The New Happy Hour At Ja...
There are things we definitely don’t miss about college; admittedly, beer pong is not one of those things. So, while we grew out of frat houses long
by
Jenny Berg
Chicago
On Lunch Autopilot? This Robata Spot Will Break The Spell!
Even the most fiscally responsible brown-bag gal gets the urge every once in a while to ditch desk dining for lunch outside of the office environs. But
by
Rebecca Taras
Chicago
Just Roll With It: A Healthy Sushi Hot Spot In A Grocery Store?
It seemed that the news couldn't get much better when we first heard that Plum Market, a highly respected, Detroit-based, speciality grocery store, was
by
Matt Lee
New York
From Sushi To The Perfect Date Spot, An Editor's Guide To Chelsea
Welcome to a brand-new R29 column, Building Blocks, a celebration of the places we call home, and all of the hidden (and not-so-hidden) gems we love —
by
Neha Gandhi
Los Angeles
22 Incognito Sushi Spots For The Freshest Raw Fish In L.A.
[UPDATE: This story was originally published on April 6.] We’ve got news for real raw-fish aficionados: The legit sushi snobs in L.A. aren’t dining
by
Brenna Egan
Food & Drinks
Laser-Cut Seaweed Is The Best Thing To Happen To Sushi Since Avocado
If you think about it, everything about sushi is already kinda cute — except those dull, drab nori seaweed wraps. Well, the centuries-old edible paper
by
Gabriel Bell
