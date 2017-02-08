As we hurtle towards our impending planetwide apocalypse, there's really no point in not eating gold-plated sushi. You'll have to travel to "the basement of the Shinjuku Isetan” in Tokyo, RocketNews24 writes. Also, you'll be spending 10,800 yen (around $96 until the dollar collapses, which should happen any day now) for a single sushi roll. But this sushi roll is wrapped in gold leaf. There is no good reason that you should spend nearly $100 to eat sushi wrapped in gold. On the other hand, there is no good reason you shouldn't spend nearly $100 to eat sushi wrapped in gold. Look, the world is ending. Why not? Soon, $100 will buy you no more than a single thimbleful of water. You will be unable to find non-irradiated bread. The sea will have swallowed Montana. But, rest assured, gas will still be around $2.50 and oil company profits will remain high. So you'll be able to power your Waterworld boat all over the world, in search of the mythical "dry land." It'll be like Mad Max, but without the good parts. This is what the sushi looks like.
#FYI— #Februari_OmonginAja (@AntaresRadio) February 7, 2017
Sushi Roll 'Tokusen Kaisen Jyuni Hitoe Maki' brlapis emas seharga Rp. 1,2 juta dipercaya membawa keberuntungan#MAKSIMAL
MD @GillySigg pic.twitter.com/uu2YRH43tm
Here's what comes inside: Tuna from Oma, Aomori Japanese puffer fish from Hyogo Red sea bream from Nagasaki Longtooth Grouper from Nagasaki Oval squid from Nagasaki Kuruma prawn from Ehime Steamed abalone from Miyazaki Boiled conger eel from Miyazaki Boiled horsehair crab from Hokkaido Salted herring roe from Hokkaido Salmon roe pickled in soy sauce from Hokkaido Raw sea urchin from Hokkaido
