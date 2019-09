As we hurtle towards our impending planetwide apocalypse, there's really no point in not eating gold-plated sushi. You'll have to travel to "the basement of the Shinjuku Isetan” in Tokyo, RocketNews24 writes. Also, you'll be spending 10,800 yen (around $96 until the dollar collapses, which should happen any day now) for a single sushi roll. But this sushi roll is wrapped in gold leaf. There is no good reason that you should spend nearly $100 to eat sushi wrapped in gold. On the other hand, there is no good reason you shouldn't spend nearly $100 to eat sushi wrapped in gold. Look, the world is ending. Why not? Soon, $100 will buy you no more than a single thimbleful of water. You will be unable to find non-irradiated bread. The sea will have swallowed Montana. But, rest assured, gas will still be around $2.50 and oil company profits will remain high. So you'll be able to power your Waterworld boat all over the world, in search of the mythical "dry land." It'll be like Mad Max, but without the good parts. This is what the sushi looks like.